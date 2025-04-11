He said a neighbour had reported “the need to tidy up the section”, and Doing Good responded by addressing the concern.

Council compliance team leader (air, industry and response) Trudy Richards said the council’s biosecurity team “required the landowner to manage the pest plant woolly nightshade on this property”.

It also recommended the use of a local UAV [unmanned aerial vehicle] operator for “targeted and cost-effective control” of this pest on this property, Richards said.

Bay of Plenty Regional Council compliance team leader (air, industry and response) Trudy Richards. Photo / Supplied

“After that point the landowner and the contractor engaged by the landowner were responsible for the operation and Bay of Plenty Regional Council was not further involved.”

Simpkin said Doing Good sent two letters, a week apart, to residents of adjoining properties advising of the spraying operation.

Concerned Residents

A resident told SunLive they had “serious concerns” about the aerial herbicide spraying operation and the notice period given.

The neighbour, who did not wish to be named, said they had spoken to families with young children and vulnerable elderly individuals who had concerns of potential “off-target” drift they believed could affect backyard gardens, household pets and water sources.

They wanted regional and national agencies to review rules for new technologies like heavy agricultural drones, emphasising the need to protect public health, private gardens, and sensitive ecosystems.

“Without a clear and updated regulatory framework, the community is left wondering if residential drone spraying will become commonplace and whether residents will have any recourse to prevent it in the near future,” the neighbour said.

The neighbour said residents understood the need to manage weeds and pests, but were concerned about neighbourhoods being exposed to “potentially harmful stuff”.

“If this becomes a trend, we need to ask ourselves whether it’s truly what we want for the future of our city - after all, we have once proudly been a ‘spray-free’ city.”

Drone Use

Richards said the use of drones was regulated and managed by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) as they were considered aircraft.

Pilots were required to hold a 101 or 102 CAA qualification to operate a UAV. To apply herbicide from a UAV, they were also required to hold a CAA pilot chemical rating certificate.

The use of UAVs in the Bay of Plenty for the application of herbicides must also adhere to the regional council’s Regional Natural Resources Plan.

Richards said no application was required for this spraying operation as it was a “permitted activity” under the plan.

“Compliance was assessed, and no breaches of the rules were substantiated,” she said.

Richards says neighbours within 50m of the application area were notified within the required timeframes of between 12 to 72 hours prior.

“The operator had all of the relevant qualifications required and used the herbicides as per their intended and approved use, which is regulated by the Environmental Protection Authority.”

UAV popularity

Anecdotally, Richards said the use of UAVs was gaining popularity in providing a solution for safer and more effective management of large and challenging pest plant issues in the region.

“Drone-based application is very targeted and is low-risk for spray drift.”

Speaking to SunLive following the spraying operation, Simpkin said it was postponed by a day to ensure minimal wind conditions, the spray mixture was adjusted, and it had an anti-drift additive.

Doing Good Foundation director David Simpkin. Photo / Supplied

The noxious weeds were starting to die, and Doing Good had not heard from the neighbours since.

Simpkin said parts of the site would ultimately be cleared and developed for housing, but this could be “years away”.

“It is not imminent.”

Simpkin said the subdivision would eventually host “low tens rather than hundreds” of houses, which were intended to be sold to owner-occupiers.