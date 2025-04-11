An example of a drone being used for weed spraying. Photo / Bevan Conley
Neighbours are questioning a drone weed-spraying operation in Bethlehem, Tauranga, despite protocols being followed.
Some residents expressed concerns about chemical drift affecting gardens, pets, and public health.
The Bay of Plenty Regional Council confirmed the operation complied with regulations and was low-risk.
The Doing Good Foundation, formerly Habitat for Humanity Bay of Plenty, is preparing a 3ha block on Townhead Cres to make way for affordable rent-to-own homes.
Director David Simpkin said the property, owned by the charity for two years, was steep, and therefore drone-spraying was quick and effective.
Following a Bay of Plenty Regional Council recommendation, Simpkin said an experienced drone contractor was engaged to “selectively target” noxious weeds including woolly nightshade, gorse and blackberries, present on the land when Doing Good purchased it.
Simpkin said Doing Good sent two letters, a week apart, to residents of adjoining properties advising of the spraying operation.
Concerned Residents
A resident told SunLive they had “serious concerns” about the aerial herbicide spraying operation and the notice period given.
The neighbour, who did not wish to be named, said they had spoken to families with young children and vulnerable elderly individuals who had concerns of potential “off-target” drift they believed could affect backyard gardens, household pets and water sources.
They wanted regional and national agencies to review rules for new technologies like heavy agricultural drones, emphasising the need to protect public health, private gardens, and sensitive ecosystems.
“Without a clear and updated regulatory framework, the community is left wondering if residential drone spraying will become commonplace and whether residents will have any recourse to prevent it in the near future,” the neighbour said.
The neighbour said residents understood the need to manage weeds and pests, but were concerned about neighbourhoods being exposed to “potentially harmful stuff”.