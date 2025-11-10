Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Country

Nectar at highest concentrations on native trees along NZ’s dry east coast - study

Monique Steele
RNZ·
3 mins to read

Kōwhai (Sophora microphylla) was one of the plant species researched in the ‘Nectar traits of New Zealand trees vary across climatic zones’ study. Photo / RNZ, Sharon Lundy

Kōwhai (Sophora microphylla) was one of the plant species researched in the ‘Nectar traits of New Zealand trees vary across climatic zones’ study. Photo / RNZ, Sharon Lundy

By Monique Steele of RNZ

A new study has found higher concentrations of nectar from native New Zealand plant species in the drier eastern parts of the motu.

Flowers produced high-sugar nectar, which fed birds and insects, and was also collected and processed to make honey.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save