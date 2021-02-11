Nearly half of vehicle-related deaths on farm could be avoided with seat belt use - WorkSafe

A still from WorkSafe's new commercial reminding farmers to use a seat belt. Photo / Supplied

WorkSafe New Zealand is advising farmers to buckle up after an analysis of vehicle-related fatalities found that nearly half those that occur on farm could have been avoided if a seat belt was being used.

The data analysis, completed by WorkSafe, revealed that not wearing seat belts while on the job was the largest single factor contributing to fatal work-related accidents.

The analysis showed that non seatbelt use was relevant in 40 per cent of vehicle-related fatalities on farm and 27 per cent of all fatalities on farm.

Analysis also revealed that the older you were, the more likely you were to injure yourself from not wearing a seatbelt in an on-farm incident.

WorkSafe said if all agricultural workers wore seatbelts, claim costs to ACC could be reduced by almost $2 million a year.

Watch WorkSafe's new advertisement encouraging seatbelt use in farm vehicles below:

Side-by-side vehicle simulator

Coinciding with the data analysis was the launch of a new side-by-side vehicle simulator, WorkSafe said.

The simulator allowed a driver to sit in the seat of a retired side-by-side vehicle and navigate a series of farm safety tasks while driving an off-road course.

WorkSafe Engagement Lead for Agriculture Al McCone said the first task would be putting on a seatbelt.

"Putting on your seatbelt is the simplest task and one we practice easily when driving on the open road."

"If we can get people doing this on farm as well – we will see lives saved."

The side-by-side began its road trip today in Wellington before heading into provincial New Zealand.

McCone said WorkSafe knew it needed to get the whole industry on board with improving health and safety to see results.

"That's why we seized the opportunity to get some of the city-based agricultural representatives on board."

Find out more about WorkSafe's advice on seat belt use here.