He takes a holistic approach that balances environmental stewardship with profitability.

Attrill was named regional supreme winner at the Taranaki Ballance Farm Environment Awards in April.

Then, regional judges noted strategic planning underpinned all his on-farm decisions, guided by a strong focus on proactive environmental management.

Judging for the Gordon Stephenson Trophy includes on-farm judging and a panel interview.

Judges look for a trophy recipient who displays a combination of an exemplary farming operation – from a financial, social and environmental perspective – and the ability to articulate informed responses and insightful views on a range of pan-sector topics.

The National Ambassador then represents their cohort and the wider farming and growing community in conversations with Government ministers and leading agribusinesses.

They also represent New Zealand’s primary sector on an international study tour, funded by the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI), reporting on their findings and sharing insights to support the sector’s continued growth and resilience.

The national judging panel’s chairwoman, Karen Williams, said Attrill demonstrated exceptional communication skills, was well-informed and could talk knowledgeably about different sectors.

“Brendan has extensive experience, both nationally and internationally, across goat, sheep and beef, and dairy farming, and recognises the challenges different sectors face,” she said.

“He brings a strong environmental focus, considering global environmental issues alongside biodiversity management on his own farm and within the wider community.”

Attrill has undertaken significant wetland restoration and riparian planting, with careful consideration of mahinga kai reflected in his planting plans, prioritising weaving flaxes and food-gathering species.

“His farm is open to local hapū to make use of this resource,” Williams said.

She said Attrill thoroughly understood carbon emissions, particularly the differences between reducing absolute emissions and emissions intensity.

“Brendan certainly knows his numbers and can ‘walk the talk’ with how this is integrated into his farming operation.”

Attrill’s entrepreneurial spirit and focus on a low-emissions footprint are reflected in his investigation of liquorice as a new crop, noting its suitability to Taranaki’s soils and growing conditions.

Attrill’s strong ethos and sense of service to the community impressed the national judging panel.

“Brendan is involved in a wide range of community groups and organisations, from Federated Farmers and Forest & Bird, to the local school board and the rescue helicopter trust,” Williams said.

She said his off-farm work was grounded in the same thoughtful approach he applied to managing his own operation.

“Health and wellbeing is a clear priority for him – he emphasises the importance of wrapping support around staff and having a mentor to provide guidance, encouragement, and accountability.”