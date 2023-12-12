National Lamb Day will be moving dates from May 24 to February 15. Photo / Silver Fern Farms

National Lamb Day will be moving dates from May 24 to February 15. Photo / Silver Fern Farms

New Zealand’s National Lamb Day is having a revamp.

Traditionally observed on May 24, the date the SS Dunedin — carrying the country’s first frozen meat shipment — arrived in London, a date change will come into force for next year, when National Lamb Day will be held on February 15.

This date also holds a special place in New Zealand’s history, commemorating the departure of the SS Dunedin from Port Chalmers in 1882.

This pivotal moment marked the beginning of what has become a thriving food and fibre industry.

Farmer organisation Ag Proud has been instrumental in reshaping National Lamb Day.

The charitable trust said it aimed to champion “all the great achievements of New Zealand’s agricultural sector”.

It hoped to establish National Lamb Day as an annual celebration of Kiwi food and farmers, by recognising the symbolic date of the first export of New Zealand food as the catalyst for the industry as we know it today.

With this objective in mind, it was agreed February 15 would be a better date for farmers and producers to engage in the celebrations.

Ag Proud chairman Jon Pemberton highlighted the day’s celebratory spirit.

“The historic journey of the Dunedin to London was more than a voyage — it was the start of Aotearoa’s journey as a global food powerhouse,” Pemberton said.

“National Lamb Day is our way of honouring this legacy, celebrating our incredible kai, and acknowledging every individual involved in its journey from farm to fork.

“Let’s raise a chop in salute to our food champions.”

Beef+Lamb New Zealand, which is responsible for the domestic promotion of beef and lamb, is supporting Ag Proud and the new National Lamb Day.

B+LNZ chief executive Kit Arkwright was pleased to be helping establish an annual celebration.

“We hope this day can become an enduring yearly celebration of all New Zealand food, whether you’re producing it or simply love eating it, you can take a moment to appreciate how delicious New Zealand food and lamb is.”

National Lamb Day will be celebrated at the Southern Fieldays at Waimumu near Gore, from February 14-16.

Arkwright encouraged people to attend.

“Wherever you may be on 15 February, join in this grand celebration of our national heritage and the tastes that define us.”