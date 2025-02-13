“It’s very appropriate that this place is a central part of National Lamb Day celebrations.”

Allison said celebrations would be particularly fitting, with New Zealand’s rich agricultural heritage featured prominently.

“We’re looking forward to inspiring people with live demonstrations by local experts who will showcase a range of farm-related talents including knife skills, butchery, blade shearing, spinning and other wool crafts.

“Visitors will also be able to engage their minds with some captivating live readings and entertaining talks that bring history and culture to life - or just ‘chill’ to the sounds of local musicians who will create the perfect festive mood.”

This is also a range of outdoor games for kids and people can bring a picnic, or support some of the local businesses who will be there on the day.

“We’re looking forward to hosting the community in what is shaping up to be a fantastic celebration of a very important date in New Zealand’s history,” Allison said.

Admission for the day is $10 for adults and $5 for Heritage New Zealand members.

Children and young people under 18 years free.

Captain Whitson’s frozen heroics

The Dunedin loading at Port Chalmers in 1882. Photo / Wikipedia

It was a big gamble sending a load of frozen meat from New Zealand to London in 1882.

Besides the huge investment of actually prepping the first export shipment, the sheer size of the cargo versus the logistics of carrying coal for the long trip made a steam-powered ship impractical; so the cargo had to travel for three months under sail.

The success of the mission depended on the onboard refrigeration system running well.

Fortunately, the man at the helm of the Dunedin was Captain John Whitson, who had taken the time to read up on refrigeration before leaving New Zealand.

This was a good move on his part, as on the way, the ship was becalmed in the tropics and the crew noticed that the cold air in the hold was not circulating, endangering the meat.

Whitson crawled into the hold and sawed some extra air holes to improve the flow of cold air to keep the temperature low.

He almost froze to death in the process.

Thankfully the crew managed to haul him out of the freezer and resuscitate him.

As a result of Whitson’s determination, the ship arrived with its cargo in excellent condition.

Only one carcass had to be condemned.