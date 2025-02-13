The granary at Totara Estate. The historic farmstead will host National Lamb Day celebrations this weekend. Photo / Tom Davies
Totara Estate near Ōamaru will play a prime role in this year’s National Lamb Day celebrations on February 15.
The historic farmstead, cared for by Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga, sent the first-ever shipment of frozen export meat from New Zealand to Britain in 1882, an event that created the multibillion-dollar industry that changed New Zealand’s economy forever.
February 15 commemorates the day, 143 years ago when the ship Dunedin left Port Chalmers for the three-month voyage to London, carrying just under 5000 sheep and lamb carcasses that had been freshly processed at Totara Estate.
Totara Estate property lead Jacqui Allison said it was a significant moment in New Zealand’s history.
“Totara Estate was at the epicentre of it,” she said.
“It’s very appropriate that this place is a central part of National Lamb Day celebrations.”
Allison said celebrations would be particularly fitting, with New Zealand’s rich agricultural heritage featured prominently.
“We’re looking forward to inspiring people with live demonstrations by local experts who will showcase a range of farm-related talents including knife skills, butchery, blade shearing, spinning and other wool crafts.
“Visitors will also be able to engage their minds with some captivating live readings and entertaining talks that bring history and culture to life - or just ‘chill’ to the sounds of local musicians who will create the perfect festive mood.”
This is also a range of outdoor games for kids and people can bring a picnic, or support some of the local businesses who will be there on the day.
“We’re looking forward to hosting the community in what is shaping up to be a fantastic celebration of a very important date in New Zealand’s history,” Allison said.
Admission for the day is $10 for adults and $5 for Heritage New Zealand members.
It was a big gamble sending a load of frozen meat from New Zealand to London in 1882.
Besides the huge investment of actually prepping the first export shipment, the sheer size of the cargo versus the logistics of carrying coal for the long trip made a steam-powered ship impractical; so the cargo had to travel for three months under sail.
The success of the mission depended on the onboard refrigeration system running well.
Fortunately, the man at the helm of the Dunedin was Captain John Whitson, who had taken the time to read up on refrigeration before leaving New Zealand.