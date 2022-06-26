Nathan Guy. Photo / Supplied

Former Primary Industries Minister Nathan Guy has been appointed the new chairman of the Meat Industry Association, following the retirement of current chairman John Loughlin from the role.

Loughlin finishes his six-year term after the annual Red Meat Sector Conference in Christchurch on July 31 - August 1, 2022.

Loughlin said it had been a privilege to serve as MIA chair for the last six years, Loughlin.

"This was a time of challenge and opportunity and it has been great to be part of the red meat sector, working cohesively and contributing to the wider primary sector."

Guy had a strong primary sector background and understood the challenges and opportunities that primary industries faced, Loughlin said.

"As a former Crown Minister, including as the Minister for Primary Industries, Nathan brings his experience, understanding, networking and relationship skills to the role."

Guy said he was looking forward to taking a lead in the sector and working with a range of stakeholders to keep driving the red meat industry forward.

He thanked Loughlin for his contribution and acknowledged the depth of industry and governance experience that he had brought to the role.

"We have been fortunate to have had his leadership as the sector has negotiated a number of industry challenges, which have included managing the impacts of Covid-19 on the sector and addressing agriculture's approach to greenhouse gas emissions."

The Meat Industry Association is a trade association representing the country's red meat processors, marketers, and exporters.

Its role is to provide leadership, tools, and a strong, credible voice to help ensure a vibrant and profitable red meat sector.