McIvor said NAIT was an effective livestock traceability scheme that enabled New Zealand to respond to biosecurity outbreaks by tracing livestock and locating, prioritising and treating suspect or infected premises or animals.

It also assures local and overseas markets about food-safety standards and product integrity through traceability of livestock and origin of those products.

“It provides the ability to integrate animal health information and enable the monitoring, surveillance and management of both endemic and exotic diseases,” he said.

“This means any response activities, whether for treatment, vaccination or slaughter, can be prioritised based on location and animal status, enabling more effective emergency response.

“It’s a critical part of our TB and M. bovis eradication programmes.”

Procurement process

Ospri recently announced it had begun the procurement process for an upgrade of the NAIT Information System, with a “Request for Information” for the project.

McIvor said technology providers had been asked for information about their products and services through TenderLink, marking the first formal step in the technology upgrade project.

“This is a significant milestone in our journey to deliver a better NAIT scheme,” he said.

“We have been gathering user requirements and have collected information from farmers, other industry stakeholders and end-users about what they’ll need from a new NAIT.”

McIvor said putting out the “Request for Information” to technology providers would ensure Ospri had a good understanding of what the market offers in terms of solutions.

“It helps us learn what options are available before making any decisions, ensuring we select the most suitable technology to meet the needs of farmers, livestock owners, and farming industry providers.”

The NAIT replacement project “RFI” tenders close at 4pm, June 9.

DairyNZ also backed the importance of biosecurity for farmers who have made a move on June 1, while emphasising the importance of signed contracts/employment agreements associated with a new farm owner and staff.

Senior people specialist Jane Muir said those who had shifted properties/herds should ensure their NAIT records were up to date and all animals were tagged.

“The health status of any animals mixing with others on a new farm needs to be confirmed, Muir said.

“If necessary, make arrangements for testing and vaccinations.”

She said keeping new animals separate for 7-14 days reduces the risk of introducing unwanted diseases.

Muir said farmers on a new property should make sure no biosecurity restrictions or requirements were in place, for example, as a result of bacterial disease Mycoplasma bovis or bovine tuberculosis.

Testing for bovine viral diarrhoea (BVD) and Johne’s disease should have been undertaken before any cattle movement.

Employment agreements

Muir stressed the importance of signed contracts/employment agreements associated with a new farm owner and staff.

This includes signed service tenancy agreements for any employees who live on-farm.

“Ensure anyone coming on to the farm has not been overseas in the previous seven days to reduce the risk of introducing exotic organisms, especially if they have been travelling to countries with foot and mouth disease [FMD] and been in contact with FMD-susceptible animals.”

This includes farmed or wild cattle, sheep, goats, pigs, deer, llamas and alpacas.

Muir said regular communication with staff is important, particularly following a move to a new property.

“Ensure that farm houses are clean and tidy and arrange for any repairs and upgrades required.

“Also, make sure your insurance coverage is up to date.”

She said staff should immediately discuss any issues with a new farm owner, agree on a plan and document this.

This includes all body condition score (BCS), pasture cover targets, or supplements on hand to be met as per the contract on the takeover date.

“If they are not going to be met, have a proactive conversation with the other party as to what arrangement can be made to compensate,” Muir said.