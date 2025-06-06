This is where Dairy Women’s Network comes in.
Dairy Women’s Network is a not-for-profit organisation, founded in 1998.
Built by dairy women, for dairy women, the organisation has grown into a collaborative network involved in every corner of the sector, from on-farm teams to agribusiness professionals.
Dairy Women’s Network describes itself as “proudly apolitical”, as its strength comes from “working together across backgrounds, roles, and regions to create opportunities for everyone”.
The organisation’s network of volunteer regional leaders spans 20 regions.
They run in-person and online events nationwide, including on-farm and business skills workshops, personal development sessions, and fun social activities.
This Moving Day, Dairy Women’s Network invites those new to the community to connect with local regional leaders, attend an event, or reach out for a chat.
“Whether you’re new to dairying or a seasoned pro, working on-farm or juggling roles on and off the land, there’s a place for you in our network.”
– Content supplied by Dairy Women’s Network
Dairy Women’s Network: How to get involved