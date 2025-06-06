Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Moving Day heralds the start of the new dairy farming season, a busy time for the rural community.

Sometimes known as “Mooving Day”, it is an annual event in the dairy farming calendar on June 1.

From now until mid-June, about 5000 dairy farming families and herds of cows will have relocated to new farms.

This is because it’s the start of winter, and many cows are not being milked.

However, it’s not just the cows relocating; as many families will now start settling into new rural communities.