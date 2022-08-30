Entries for the Fieldays 2022 Innovation Awards are open until October 6. Photo / Supplied

Innovators across the food and fibre sector stand to be rewarded this year as the Fieldays 2022 Innovation Awards prize package grows, thanks to new sponsors joining the returning partners of the awards.

The Fieldays Innovation Awards are the ultimate launch platform for Primary Innovation, and are a globally renowned awards programme.

The total prize package is more than $60,000 worth of cash, services and products.

Programme developer for the New Zealand National Fieldays Society, Steve Chappell, says the prizes for the Fieldays Innovation Awards are designed to help innovators on their journey to accelerate the growth of their products.

"The range of prizes in each category allow individuals and companies, big or small, to get the support, recognition, and mentoring they require to take their innovation to the next level."

"We are so thankful to our returning sponsors Massey, AWS, Gait International, NZME and King St Advertising for their continued support of the awards, and we are really excited to have Blender Design, Sprout Agritech, and Soda Inc come onboard this year to expand the potential opportunities for our prize winners."

The Fieldays Innovation awards clearly represent the innovation lifecycle in three award categories: Prototype, Early-Stage, and Growth & Scale. Special recognition is also given to younger innovators, with an award for the Fieldays Young Innovator of the year, the prize doubling to $2000 this year.

"We're proud to be onboard with the Fieldays Innovation Awards. We love supporting up-and-coming entrepreneurs and are passionate about taking Kiwi innovation to the world," says Oliver McDermott, a founding partner of new sponsor Blender Design.

"New Zealand is well placed to be world leaders in Agritech and Fieldays is the ideal platform for this aspiration to be fostered and celebrated. We can't wait to see what this year's entries bring!"

New sponsor Sprout Agritech will provide cross-promotion and a pathway into and out of the Fieldays Innovation programme for entrants, and offer mentoring, support and guidance to category winners from their experienced team.

Sprout Agritech has been helping Kiwi start-ups solve the world's most important problems since 2015. CEO Gil Meron says: "Partnering with Fieldays and sponsoring the Early-Stage Innovation award is a perfect fit for us, as we have seen the fantastic Kiwi innovations showcased each year."

Gil says: "As an agtech or foodtech innovator, all you really want is to get your idea or product 'out there', and to make your mark on the future health of the planet and its people. The Sprout team has real start-up and growth experience, and is focused on putting founders first."

Fieldays also welcomes back Hamilton-based business incubator Soda Inc, who were recently announced as the new Regional Business Partner (RBP) for the Waikato.

CEO Erin Wansbrough says: "Whether you're a start-up, an emerging or established business, we're here to help you achieve your goal of growth. We have the expertise to create a clear roadmap to your business growth, and an extensive network to connect you with the right people along the way.

"We are excited to be joining the other sponsors of the Growth & Scale Award this year to support those innovators who are experiencing rapid growth into overseas markets. We are also really pleased to be supporting the up-and-coming innovators by supporting the Young Innovator Award."

Full details of the prize package for each category can be found at fieldays.co.nz/innovation.

Entries for the Fieldays 2022 Innovation Awards are open, with the deadline for entry to this year's competition being October 6. Expressions of interest are also currently open for the 2023 competition.

Apply now at fieldays.co.nz/innovation