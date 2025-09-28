Advertisement
Molesworth Station: Ex-farm manager wanted NZ’s largest farm to become a not-for-profit

Monique Steele
RNZ·
5 mins to read

Pāmu Farms' lease on Molesworth Station is set to run out mid-2026, Photo / RNZ, Sally Round

By Monique Steele of RNZ

Government officials and farming leaders are mulling over whether state-owned Molesworth Station could become a not-for-profit organisation.

The idea was put forward by Jim Ward, the farm’s former manager of 24 years, before he resigned abruptly in July.

Crown-owned Rangitahi/Molesworth Recreation

