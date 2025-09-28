But the lease, set to run out mid-2026, was expected to go out to market, as DoC worked out the scope of what its future might hold.
Emails between Pāmu and DOC released under the Official Information Act, originally to Stuff, showed Ward proposed turning the station into a “truly public-owned asset” for Aotearoa, in the months before his resignation.
“The potential to make the station into a truly public asset is huge. Ownership of all assets and the farming operation would rest with the team of Five Million,” he said in an email.
Ward put forward a detailed plan for “Molesworth Station Limited”, as New Zealand’s “only not-for-profit farming operation.”
He said the need to rush through a management plan to enable a lease to be formulated would be negated in this scenario.
“As cash-strapped [as] DoC are, this would maintain the publicly owned land and its assets, ie buildings and roading, at no cost to the department.”
He said the operation would self-fund all normal farming expenses, plus maintain all the current assets to how they are now, and no longer be charged rent or rates.
“Increase the profile and mana of the Steering Committee to a governance role which would include oversight of the farming operation financials, plus a management profile of operations such as the Wilding Pine efforts (another net saving).”
Ward said he had Pāmu “in his corner” on the issue, which had generated some discussion “in the Molesworth world”.
“It has taken me some time to find the right pathway to forward this concept, but I believe I have [redacted] in my corner plus the Pāmu team,” he said.
“It would be fair to say that we have captured the interest of the steering committee, but some in DoC and iwi see it as a watering down of their aspirations for control.
“Not going to die wondering on this.”
His suggested actions included retiring some grazing areas, giving the entire farming operation heritage status as an iconic site, and channelling all surplus income into weed control.
A Pāmu spokesperson said it had worked in partnership with DoC over the past two decades to manage the farming operations, while respecting its biodiversity, cultural significance and recreational value.
“Pāmu has welcomed the step towards certainty with the Department of Conservation announcing it will be seeking expressions of interest in the Molesworth Station lease, which is due to expire on June 30, 2026.
“As we await further detail on the scope of the opportunity, Pāmu remains fully committed to the stewardship and sustainable farming of Molesworth.”
The state-owned enterprise appointed former station leader Gene Thomas as farm manager through to June next year.
However, any decisions around its future management sat with DoC.
Its south Marlborough operations manager, Stacey Wrenn, said it explored the not-for-profit idea among other future options, but scoping works earlier this year found more information would be required.