That lease is due to run out at the end of June next year.

DoC said it was going to run a competitive process to seek an operator for new farming and commercial opportunities.

However, it had ruled out any pine tree planting.

DoC South Marlborough operations manager Stacey Wrenn said staff were currently defining the scope of the opportunity to be offered.

It would involve farming, but could include other activities, including guiding or accommodation.

The scoping work needed to safeguard the area, but also ensure a commercially viable offering, she said.

The station, between Hanmer Springs and Blenheim, is a significant land holding.

Horseshoes in a Molesworth Station smithy Photo / RNZ, Sally Round

It is New Zealand’s largest working farm and has its largest herd of cattle.

It is also valued by iwi and recreational bikers, hikers, fishers and hunters.

Dawn breaks over an old cob building at Tarndale, Molesworth Station. Photo / RNZ, Sally Round

Molesworth, along with two other neighbouring stations, farmed sheep until the 1930s, when the rabbit plague became so bad that farmers walked off the land.

It was restored and is now home to up to 10,000 Angus and Angus-Hereford cattle.

Some 15% of New Zealand’s plant species - 620 - were found there, but one-fifth of those were threatened or at risk.

Beef cattle on Molesworth Station. Photo / RNZ, Sally Round

It is the largest protected area of high alpine drylands in the country.

The first inkling of impending change came when Jim Ward, the farm manager for 24 years, resigned abruptly in July.

Wilding pines on Molesworth Station. Photo / RNZ, Sally Round

Sources said he was increasingly frustrated about the lack of action to control wilding pine trees that were starting to cover parts of the farmland.

Wrenn said DoC wanted to have the new operators confirmed well before the current lease expired.

“We want to acknowledge the great work Pāmu have done as stewards of an iconic New Zealand landscape.”

In a brief statement, Pāmu said it welcomed a step towards certainty over the lease.

“As we await further detail on the scope of the opportunity, Pāmu remains fully committed to sustainable farming and the stewardship of Molesworth.”

- RNZ