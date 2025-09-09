Canada geese - large, light brown birds with a black neck and chin strap of white feathers - were first introduced to the country as gamebirds in the early 1900s and are now widespread throughout the country.

In 2011, the Canada goose was declared an unprotected species, meaning it could be treated as a pest species.

Weighing up to 6.5 kilograms, Gane described them as “voracious eaters”.

It’s thought five geese may consume the same amount of grass as one sheep, making them a major pest.

“They’re pouring a lot of good green tucker in,” Gane said.

“Not only do they eat all the young crops, the young grasses, ... their poo is very acidic and it destroys the paddock behind them.

“The sheep, cows won’t graze there either.”

He says this results in a “two-fold loss” and is one of the reasons the hunting weekends are organised to target the species across the massive Molesworth Station.

Hunters come for a range of reasons, be it the challenging environment and weather conditions or proving their cunning in going up against the cunning geese.

“There’s more to the hunt than the hunt.

“There’s just being out there in the hills or in the bush.”

Gane said he’s been asked a number of times, what’s the attraction of the Molesworth Goose Hunt?

“There’s just something about the Molesworth that’s hard to put into exact words,” he said.

“It could be the sheer size of the place.

“It can be the challenge of the winter - I’ve seen it at minus 14 degrees in the winter, and I’ve also seen it at plus 42 degrees in the summer.

“Maybe it is the challenge of the Canada geese themselves.

“Hunt them like ducks, and they will beat you.

“They are very smart and very quick learners.

“Whatever the attraction is, I just call it ‘the magic of the Molesworth’.”

The geese can be eaten, though it’s an " acquired taste", he said.

Some is used in sausages and salamis or roasted, while others might use it for pet food.

Last year’s October hunt had the second-highest total, with 1757 geese taken.

The highest total saw 1861 geese taken in 1995.

Gane expects 200 or so to sign up for next month’s hunt held the weekend before Labour Day, between October 16 and 19.

- RNZ