Founding members of Miraka, Kingi Smiler (left), Mai Kieu Lien and Maxwell Parkin. Photo / RNZ

RNZ

Māori dairy company Miraka is celebrating founding members who are stepping down after 12 years of service.

Kingi Smiler, Maxwell Parkin and Mai Kieu Lien were all instrumental in forming the Taupō dairy company in 2010 - the only processor in the world to be powered by renewable geothermal energy.

They stepped down from the board at the recent annual general meeting, having served the maximum term under the company’s constitution.

Miraka chief executive Karl Gradon said under Smiler’s leadership and with the support of his fellow board members, the company has grown exports to $300 million.

“This commitment to environmental responsibility aligns with our Te Ao Māori value of kaitiakitanga, to not only produce high-quality products but to do so in an environmentally responsible manner.

“The founding directors will be remembered as instrumental in the success and growth of the company, we would like to express our sincere gratitude to them and wish them continued success for their future endeavours,” Gradon said.

Te Horipo Karaitiana and Truc Le Quang Thanh have been appointed to the board - and Nigel Atherfold has been appointed as an independent director.

- RNZ