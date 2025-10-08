Millie the sheep up for adoption after surviving alone in Central Otago

Millie before she was shorn. Photo / SPCA

By Katie Todd of RNZ

A vagabond sheep that grew a Shrek-like fleece is looking for a new home after being rescued from the Central Otago wilderness.

Four SPCA staff took about three hours to catch the 80-kilogram ewe, now called Millie, after a member of the public spotted her near Millers Flat in late September.

Animal welfare inspector Alana Cowper said Millie was roaming in a scrub patch near the Clutha River, having probably been separated from her mob.

“Because of how woolly she was, if she got anywhere near that water, it was going to be a big problem, so our plan was sort of to get behind her as much as possible to push up towards the fence line.”