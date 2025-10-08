Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Country

Millie the sheep up for adoption after surviving alone in Central Otago

RNZ
2 mins to read

Millie before she was shorn. Photo / SPCA

Millie before she was shorn. Photo / SPCA

By Katie Todd of RNZ

A vagabond sheep that grew a Shrek-like fleece is looking for a new home after being rescued from the Central Otago wilderness.

Four SPCA staff took about three hours to catch the 80-kilogram ewe, now called Millie, after a member of

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save