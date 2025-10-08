That was made difficult by Millie’s big flight zone - the distance from which she could get spooked - and her knowledge of the area, Cowper said.
“She’d been on that piece of land for so long she had created all these little pathways through the scrub, and there were definitely a few points where I think she outsmarted us.”
Once Millie eventually ran out of energy and let SPCA staff escort her to a trailer, she turned out to be in surprisingly good condition.
“We could feel, when we caught her, that she was really muscly and had a lot of fat covering, so she was eating really well while she was on that property.”
Millie was given a health check and shorn, transforming her into a much leaner, faster version of herself.
The inspectors estimated she was about four years old.
“Now we’re just waiting for somebody to make contact to offer her a good home,” Cowper said.
“She’s ready to make some friends.
“I think she’s had her life on her own, and she’s been an independent woman, but they’re social animals, so she needs a mob she can integrate into.”
The SPCA has put Millie up for adoption by donation at its centre in Dunedin, describing her as a “quiet lawnmower” with a gentle soul and a story of survival.
- RNZ