It was one of 342 applications but did not get selected in the final 149.

The application said the company had secured agreements with 11 landowners in the area.

“These agreements enable Meridian to undertake all elements of the project, including any access, construction and ongoing operation.”

The site included areas of 4700ha and 600ha, to be connected by a transmission corridor.

As well as wind turbines and solar arrays, there would be a battery energy storage system, a permanent meteorological mast and an internal substation, the application said.

“The project will create a substantial number of additional jobs during the construction period, with an estimated 450 to 550 direct full-time equivalent jobs required.

“The economic benefit from additional employment in the area will continue during operations with up to 20 direct full-time equivalent jobs for the lifetime of the project.”

The project was one of the largest economic renewable energy development opportunities in New Zealand “that Meridian is aware of”, and would produce enough electricity to power 290,000 homes.

If given the green light, construction would start in March 2027, with “full power” by June 2032.

South Taranaki Mayor Phil Nixon says the project is exciting but he and his council need more information. Photo / NZME

Meridian’s head of renewable development, Rebecca Knott, told the Whanganui Chronicle an indication of final costs would not be known until detailed designs were complete.

In August, Meridian will begin building the $227 million Ruakākā Solar Farm in Northland, with 230GWh to be produced each year from 250,000 solar panels.

That will be the company’s first New Zealand solar farm.

Its $448m Harapaki Wind Farm project in Hawke’s Bay, which features 41 wind turbines, became fully operational last July and can produce enough electricity to power 70,000 average homes.

South Taranaki Mayor Phil Nixon and Whanganui Mayor Andrew Tripe said they were aware of the Waiinu Beach project but needed more information.

Nixon said Meridian had been in touch with his council about an upcoming public meeting.

An open day will be held at the Waitōtara Hall from noon to 7pm on June 9.

On June 8, Ngāti Ruaiti will host a meeting about the park at Tauranga Ika Marae from 11am to 4pm.

“I would like Meridian in front of council and the Pātea Community Board to explain what the project is all about,” Nixon said.

“I can’t make too much comment, other than I’m excited by the prospect of it.”

He said he was generally in favour of solar panels, but not when they took up “good productive farmland”.

Knott said the vast majority of the land would remain as working farms around the wind turbines.

The land housing solar panels could be grazed by sheep, she said.

“This area was selected in consultation with landowners due to its lower productivity.”

There was excellent wind and sun in the area, and it was close to the national grid, she said.

“Because the site is also near the highway and relatively flat, it would make construction much easier.”

Meridian's Harapaki Wind Farm in Hawke's Bay has 41 wind turbines.

Guerin’s application said Meridian began engaging the relevant iwi authority, Te Kaahui o Rauru (TKoR), about the project in 2022, and it was “committed to engaging experts within TKoR at the appropriate stage of development”.

Knott said next month’s open day was a chance for the public to better understand the project, ask questions and provide feedback.

“If it goes ahead, we’ll be part of the community for a long time and we want to start building those connections,” she said.

“We’re currently undertaking technical assessments, working through the design process and engaging with iwi and the wider community.”

Meridian would make an updated application to the Government’s fast-track approvals process in the next few months, she said.

If that was successful, it would need to submit a substantive application to be considered by an independent expert panel.

“For a large project like the Waiinu Energy Park, the fast-track process may not actually end up being much faster.

“The more important thing for us is that it provides certainty about the steps we need to take to gain approval to build the project.”

Mike Tweed is a multimedia journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle. Since starting in March 2020, he has dabbled in everything from sport to music. At present his focus is local government, primarily the Whanganui District Council.