Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Country

Meet the Wellers: Award-winning Southland farmers behind a regenerative sheep and beef operation

The Country
5 mins to read

Southland farmers Grant and Bernie Weller. Photo / Heidi Horton Photography

Southland farmers Grant and Bernie Weller. Photo / Heidi Horton Photography

Southland farmers Grant and Bernadette Weller were intrigued.

It was 2007, and they had started to read and hear about holistic agricultural systems and how they could make a big difference to sustainable land management.

Many of the principles of the system seemed to echo what they were

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save