They had already embarked on a substantial shelter-belt plan for their finishing land to help with the inevitable winter and spring storms, as well as to provide shelter from the sun in the summer.

In addition, they managed their sheep and cattle grazing on the hill so the native shrubland continued to thrive.

This created protection for waterways and shelter for the animals throughout the hill blocks.

It was these attributes that contributed to Grant and Bernie being named the Regional Supreme Winners of the Southland Ballance Farm Environment Awards in 2011, then going on to win the inaugural Gordon Stephenson Trophy, an award established to recognise farmers working to balance productivity with environmental stewardship.

“Gradually, through trial and error, we developed our own unique system that works with our environment and stock classes,” Bernie said.

“Our system now is based on many of the basic principles of regenerative agriculture.

“We initially began mob stocking, utilising rotational grazing in bigger mobs on the hill country, leaving higher covers, which allowed us to spell blocks for longer periods.

“That was a real game-changer for us, we had more grass and more options.”

Doing this year-round (aside from eight weeks when they lambed and calved) allowed the farm to grow more pasture through the often cold Southland spring, and achieve the surplus food wedge they needed to get through the summer.

“We have gone more than a decade without synthetic fertiliser use on the hill and continue to improve,” Bernie said.

“We are constantly fine-tuning our systems,” Grant said.

Stock on the hills at Crosshill in the Waimea Valley.

“We now have summer seasons where we could bring on another 200-400 grazing cows to try and chew down that extra feed, in comparison to barely being able to hold the stock.”

“The more pasture you have, the more pasture you grow,” Bernie said.

“So we are continuing to increase stock numbers.

“It’s a system that especially benefits our beef mob.”

Grant and Bernie Weller with their daughters Aimee (left), Lucy and Hannah. Photo / Heidi Horton Photography

Although a lot has changed for the couple in the 20 years since they won the trophy, the experiences, lessons and memories from that time haven’t been forgotten.

Bernie was accepted into the Agri-Women’s Development Trust Escalator programme for rural women in 2014, primarily due to the Ballance Farm Environment Award.

“That really changed the trajectory of my life and the experiences I have had since,” she said.

For Grant, the insight into how other people ran their businesses made a huge difference.

“It gave me a better understanding of what made them successful and what we could take on ourselves and learn from,” he said.

Grant and Bernie Weller's sheep and beef farm, Crosshill, in the Waimea Valley.

“It showed us that we had a strong partnership, demonstrated our different skillsets, and showed how and why we worked so well together and that we could achieve at a high level.”

Looking ahead, the farming couple have a single focus.

“We continue to concentrate on simplifying our system while optimising its productivity,” Bernie said.

“That means making it as easy for the stock and for us as possible.

“It’s concentrating on your margins in the business that is important.

“Costs are increasing, but prices aren’t necessarily going up at the same pace.”

A double rainbow at the Wellers' 912ha sheep and beef farm, Crosshill.

They use conveyor systems to limit the time sheep spend in the yards, so what used to take a day and a half is now finished in a couple of hours.

The Resolution software platform puts all their day-to-day activities and compliance needs into one system.

It has removed the need for a separate office, as everything is paperless.

“Keeping things simple allows Grant and me to have the lifestyle we want without having to bring on lots more staff, and it’s physically easier,” Bernie said.

The couple managed their sheep and cattle grazing on the hill so native shrubland could grow.

They don’t have drones or cattle halters, mostly because the cost of using them outweighs the benefits.

However, they accept that as the technology gets cheaper, there might come a time when there are better ways to monitor cattle up in the hill country.

Grant and Bernie still farm the property Bernie’s dad drew in a ballot for returning servicemen in 1954, and three areas on the farm they are especially proud of are the nearly 13 hectares of hill country under QEII covenants that have been fenced off and protected.

“It’s regenerative bush that is pretty much a scarcity along the Hokonui Ranges,” Bernie said.

They firmly believe they are just caretakers of the land, and everything is done in a way that echoes Gordon Stephenson’s belief that you should farm with the long-term effects of your practices in mind.

“We’ve been farming together since 1996, and to still be here after all that time, I think, shows a special resilience,” Grant said.

“Particularly as sheep and beef farmers, when we have never had consistent returns.

“Sheep and beef farming has certainly been difficult at times; however, we’re still together and work just as well today as we did at the start.”

Bernie said they entered the awards because “we wanted to show that when you are working with the land, environmental sustainability and profitability can go hand-in-hand”.

This year, the New Zealand Farm Environment Trust is celebrating 30 years since the Waikato Farm Environment Awards Trust was formed, paving the way for the nationwide Ballance Farm Environment Awards programme we know today.

The milestone also marks 30 years of support for the awards programme from Ballance Agri-Nutrients.

– New Zealand Farm Environment Trust