It was these attributes that contributed to Grant and Bernie being named the Regional Supreme Winners of the Southland Ballance Farm Environment Awards in 2011, then going on to win the inaugural Gordon Stephenson Trophy, an award established to recognise farmers working to balance productivity with environmental stewardship.
“Gradually, through trial and error, we developed our own unique system that works with our environment and stock classes,” Bernie said.
“Our system now is based on many of the basic principles of regenerative agriculture.
“We initially began mob stocking, utilising rotational grazing in bigger mobs on the hill country, leaving higher covers, which allowed us to spell blocks for longer periods.
“That was a real game-changer for us, we had more grass and more options.”
Doing this year-round (aside from eight weeks when they lambed and calved) allowed the farm to grow more pasture through the often cold Southland spring, and achieve the surplus food wedge they needed to get through the summer.
“We have gone more than a decade without synthetic fertiliser use on the hill and continue to improve,” Bernie said.
“We are constantly fine-tuning our systems,” Grant said.
“We now have summer seasons where we could bring on another 200-400 grazing cows to try and chew down that extra feed, in comparison to barely being able to hold the stock.”
“The more pasture you have, the more pasture you grow,” Bernie said.
However, they accept that as the technology gets cheaper, there might come a time when there are better ways to monitor cattle up in the hill country.
Grant and Bernie still farm the property Bernie’s dad drew in a ballot for returning servicemen in 1954, and three areas on the farm they are especially proud of are the nearly 13 hectares of hill country under QEII covenants that have been fenced off and protected.
“It’s regenerative bush that is pretty much a scarcity along the Hokonui Ranges,” Bernie said.
They firmly believe they are just caretakers of the land, and everything is done in a way that echoes Gordon Stephenson’s belief that you should farm with the long-term effects of your practices in mind.
“We’ve been farming together since 1996, and to still be here after all that time, I think, shows a special resilience,” Grant said.
“Particularly as sheep and beef farmers, when we have never had consistent returns.
“Sheep and beef farming has certainly been difficult at times; however, we’re still together and work just as well today as we did at the start.”
Bernie said they entered the awards because “we wanted to show that when you are working with the land, environmental sustainability and profitability can go hand-in-hand”.
This year, the New Zealand Farm Environment Trust is celebrating 30 years since the Waikato Farm Environment Awards Trust was formed, paving the way for the nationwide Ballance Farm Environment Awards programme we know today.
The milestone also marks 30 years of support for the awards programme from Ballance Agri-Nutrients.