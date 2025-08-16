He’s the fourth generation of his family to farm in the area, when his great-grandparents, John (Hool) and Margaret Jackson started farming after World War II.

Initially interested in a rural professional role in banking, Jackson attended Massey University and studied for a Bachelor of AgCommerce majoring in Farm Management.

Unable to get his foot in the door of a banking graduate programme, he applied for the DairyNZ graduate programme.

“In 2020, I was a trainee consulting officer with DairyNZ in Invercargill, followed by an extension partner role on a dairy farm in mid-Canterbury in 2021, then back to a Southland dairy farm in 2022 as a herd manager,” Jackson said.

Returning to his roots

Baling hay was challenging for Hugh Jackson, who hadn’t done it before. Photo / NZ Young Farmers

On June 1, 2023, Jackson moved back to the family farm where his dad, John Jackson, was keen for a hand running the 1800-hectare family farm and 150-hectare lease property.

“We winter around 2000 Friesian/beef-cross bulls for finishing and 2500 odd ewes,” Hugh said.

“I always planned to come back to the farm one day, and the time was right.

“I’ve become an equity partner in the family business, and I’ll be here for the rest of my life.”

Jackson wants to look after the land for future generations and loves the fact that he helps feed the world and generates income for the country.

He is outspoken in his views about carbon credits and feels the industry is shooting itself in the foot by turning prime agricultural land into pine forests.

“Monoculture and blanket-planting good farmland into trees that we will never get back is not the way forward.”

Like most of his generation, Jackson enjoys the use of science and technology in farming.

While he loves dog work with the stock, he reckons by the time he reaches his dad’s age, everyone will probably be bringing their stock in using a mobile phone.

He expects to be doing everything differently and moving with the technology.

Young Farmers

Hugh Jackson enjoys the camaraderie and connections the NZ Young Farmers clubs offer. Photo / NZ Young Farmers

“I first became a Young Farmers member in 2017 with Massey Young Farmers,” Jackson said.

“I’ve been a member ever since, competing consistently over eight years.”

While working in Southland, Jackson won the Otago Southland FMG Young Farmer of the Year title, earning him a place in the 2023 grand final.

When he came back to the Waikato, Jackson joined the Hamilton City Young Farmers Club and has since become chairman.

“I’ve suffered from depression and I know how important it is to get off-farm and socialise,” he said.

“I like getting out for recreational activities when I can, like fishing and freediving and am fortunate to be based near the coast.

“NZ Young Farmers is a great organisation where you can catch up with mates and keep making connections.”

After coming so close to winning the 2023 FMG Young Farmer of the Year, Jackson was keen to give it another shot.

Just like the actual job of farming, the challenges and modules cover both mental and physical aspects, and the requirement for resilience and adaptability.

None of the grand finalists know what they will face, and this year they were confronted with modules that included baling hay, fish filleting, heavy machinery, bridge building, sheep shearing and many more.

“It’s tricky to prepare for, as you have no idea what is going to be there until the day,” Jackson said.

Listen to Jamie Mackay interview Hugh Jackson and 2024 winner George Dodson on The Country below:

“The baling was challenging for me as I’ve never done that before.

“Shearing is always good fun, and the bridge building was a very cool challenge.”

Jackson is starting to think about how he can use his role to advantage others in the industry and showcase farming in a good light.

NZ Young Farmers chief executive Cheyne Gillooly said Jackson impressed everyone with his innovative thinking and shining talent across the agricultural sector.

“It’s inspiring to see the recognition go to someone who will not only be a strong ambassador for the next generation of young farmers, but across the agricultural industry.

“The future is bright and forward-thinking for New Zealand’s food and fibre sector.”