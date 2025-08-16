Hugh Jackson tackles the fencing module during the Young Farmer of the Year contest. Photo / NZ Young Farmers
Last month, Waikato-Bay of Plenty’s Hugh Jackson was crowned Young Farmer of the Year for 2025. Coast & Country’s Catherine Fry finds out about his farming past and what he sees for agriculture’s future.
Waikato Bay of Plenty farmer Hugh Jackson has secured the title of New Zealand’s top youngfarmer.
The 27-year-old came third in the grand final in 2023 and is over the moon to become the 57th FMG Young Farmer of the Year in 2025.
He also claimed first place in the Community Footprint, AgriBusiness and AgriSports sections.
Jackson said he was always an energetic child who loved being outside on his family’s sheep and beef farm in Te Akau, north of Raglan.
“In 2020, I was a trainee consulting officer with DairyNZ in Invercargill, followed by an extension partner role on a dairy farm in mid-Canterbury in 2021, then back to a Southland dairy farm in 2022 as a herd manager,” Jackson said.
Returning to his roots
On June 1, 2023, Jackson moved back to the family farm where his dad, John Jackson, was keen for a hand running the 1800-hectare family farm and 150-hectare lease property.
“We winter around 2000 Friesian/beef-cross bulls for finishing and 2500 odd ewes,” Hugh said.
“I always planned to come back to the farm one day, and the time was right.
“I’ve become an equity partner in the family business, and I’ll be here for the rest of my life.”
Jackson wants to look after the land for future generations and loves the fact that he helps feed the world and generates income for the country.
He is outspoken in his views about carbon credits and feels the industry is shooting itself in the foot by turning prime agricultural land into pine forests.
“Monoculture and blanket-planting good farmland into trees that we will never get back is not the way forward.”
Like most of his generation, Jackson enjoys the use of science and technology in farming.
While he loves dog work with the stock, he reckons by the time he reaches his dad’s age, everyone will probably be bringing their stock in using a mobile phone.
“I like getting out for recreational activities when I can, like fishing and freediving and am fortunate to be based near the coast.
“NZ Young Farmers is a great organisation where you can catch up with mates and keep making connections.”
After coming so close to winning the 2023 FMG Young Farmer of the Year, Jackson was keen to give it another shot.
Just like the actual job of farming, the challenges and modules cover both mental and physical aspects, and the requirement for resilience and adaptability.
None of the grand finalists know what they will face, and this year they were confronted with modules that included baling hay, fish filleting, heavy machinery, bridge building, sheep shearing and many more.
“It’s tricky to prepare for, as you have no idea what is going to be there until the day,” Jackson said.