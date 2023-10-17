Chief executive of the Meat Industry Association, Sirma Karapeeva. Photo / Mel Waite Photography

Applications have opened for the Meat Industry Association (MIA) 2024 scholarship programme, aimed at tertiary students who are looking for a career in the red meat sector beyond the farm gate.

Up to four new scholarships, a mixture of undergraduate and postgraduate positions, are available.

Undergraduate scholarships are worth $5000 a year for each year of study for up to three years.

Post-graduate scholarships are worth $10,000 a year for each year of study for up to two years.

MIA chief executive Sirma Karapeeva said the red meat sector was an exciting industry to work in, with a range of opportunities available.

“New Zealand is a world leader in producing nutritious, safe and quality food and our people are at the heart of this success.”

The industry was also New Zealand’s second-largest goods exporter and largest manufacturer, Karapeeva said.

“We’re one of the country’s biggest employers, representing 4.7 per cent of national employment.”

As well as financial support, Karapeeva said MIA scholars would be provided mentoring, networking opportunities across the sector and assistance with obtaining study-related projects or vacation work in the industry.

She said applications were welcome across a wide range of fields of study, provided they could show they were relevant to meat processing, marketing or exporting.

“That includes food sciences, nutrition, engineering, process design, industrial innovation, environmental science and international marketing and policy.

“We welcome applicants from diverse backgrounds and would like to support those who would struggle to get further education.”

The programme is for New Zealand citizens or permanent residents studying at a tertiary institution.

Applications for the scholarships close on Monday 27th November 2023.

Details on the MIA Scholarship programme are available on this factsheet.

Find further information on the programme and the application form on the scholarships page