Matt Dalley and Wade Bell, hosts of the Feed for Thought podcast, are hitting the road next month for a nationwide tour — Matt & Wade’s Rural Roadie.
Farm systems specialists with Pioneer Brand Products, the pair will travel around New Zealand, offering farmers, growers, contractors, consultants, and rural professionals a chance to gain valuable insights into the profitable use of maize silage and the efficiencies in farm feeding systems.
The tour will feature industry experts and special guests, in-depth discussions, and the chance to get off-farm and network with fellow farmers and rural professionals.
While the prospect of spending three weeks close to a workmate isn’t everyone’s cup of tea, the pair are looking forward to the experience.
“There are some pretty cool farm systems out there and we wanted to use the Feed for Thought platform to share the learnings from what a great job NZ farmers are doing,” Dalley said.