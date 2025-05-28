Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Country

Masterton’s Taratahi Agricultural Training Centre sale not finalised

By Monique Steele
RNZ·
2 mins to read

The Taratahi Agricultural Training Centre was established in 1919 as a training farm for men returning from World War II.

The Taratahi Agricultural Training Centre was established in 1919 as a training farm for men returning from World War II.

By Monique Steele of RNZ

The future of the Taratahi Agricultural Training Centre in Wairarapa is still up in the air, seven years after it was put into liquidation.

The Taratahi Agricultural Training Centre was established in 1919 as a training farm for men returning from WWI.

The centre near

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Country

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Country