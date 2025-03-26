Judges said that well-structured processes, a commitment to professional development, and strong communication ensured a cohesive on-farm team.

They also observed that the Guscotts questioned the status quo and were prepared to try new things to evolve their business.

The judges said the Guscotts took a strategic, structured approach to growth and succession and commended their effective use of specialists and advisory boards to support informed decision-making.

The key to their success is a diversified business model, including high-end accommodation and unique on-farm night sky tours in partnership with a local business, demonstrating their resilient, forward-thinking approach.

Sustainable practices are deeply ingrained and informed by a comprehensive understanding of soil, water and crop management interactions.

Deferred grazing techniques improve soil health, while mixed species are planted to boost biodiversity and protect pastures.

Efficient water use and careful monitoring minimises environmental impact, and comprehensive soil testing guides precise fertiliser adjustments for optimal soil health.

The Guscotts have made significant environmental investments, including riparian planting, creating a six-hectare wetland and preserving an 18ha QEII-protected bush block.

They are also actively engaged in their community, contributing to the Ponatahi Eco Zone, discussion groups and knowledge-sharing initiatives, reinforcing their commitment to industry collaboration.

Judges commended the couple for their outstanding ability to farm harmoniously with the environment, people and animals.

“Their leadership in people management, business planning and succession sets them apart across all aspects of farm and business operations.”

The Guscotts will join the supreme winners from 10 other regions involved in the awards in being considered for the Gordon Stephenson Trophy at the NZ Farm Environment Trust’s National Showcase in Wellington in June.

The recipients of the Gordon Stephenson Trophy then become 2025’s National Ambassadors for Sustainable Farming and Growing.

The Guscotts also won the following awards:

Ballance Agri-Nutrients Soil and Nutrient Management Award

Bayleys People in Primary Sector Award

Hill Laboratories Agri-Science Award

Rabobank Agri-Business Management Award

Greater Wellington Regional Council Award

Other Greater Wellington Ballance Farm Environment Award winners

Shane and Lynnette McManaway and Nico Butler — Ongaha, Kahutara

Norwood Farming Efficiency Award

NZFET Innovation Award

NCFET Climate Recognition Award

Monte and Anna Warren — Ruawaka Hills, Martinborough

Beef + Lamb New Zealand Livestock Farm Award

Diane Strugnell, Porirua

NZFET Biodiversity Award

Catchment Group Showcase

The awards also highlighted the Upper Waipoua Kaitiaki Group as part of the Catchment Group Showcase.

Formed in 2018, the Upper Waipoua Kaitiaki Group is a community-led initiative focused on working collaboratively to enhance the environment, community and economic stability.

A key achievement has been a series of stream walks, which established baseline water quality data and highlighted the importance of shade in reducing water temperature and enhancing biodiversity.

This led to a community planting trial along the Te Mara stream, a tributary of the Waipoua River.

The group has also implemented ongoing water quality monitoring, facilitated farm environment plan workshops and strengthened pest management efforts.

Individual farmers have played a vital role by fencing streams, planting riparian areas, increasing QEII Covenants and retiring previously farmed land.

The group demonstrates how collaboration and a shared vision can lead to meaningful, sustainable land management and conservation outcomes.