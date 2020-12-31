Maritime NZ is looking out for you on the water and outdoors these holidays

Maritime NZ reminds boaties to follow the "prep, check, know" rule: prep your craft, check your gear and know your responsibilities. Photo / Supplied

Maritime NZ is reminding New Zealanders to stay safe these holidays.

"Our critical services are still available 24/7 over the break but we hope you won't need them!" said Maritime NZ director Keith Manch.

"Have a plan, and prepare before you head out.

"Your safety depends on having a plan of action – no matter how experienced you are. Make sure you always have the right knowledge, experience and equipment.

"A good tip is to follow the 'prep, check, know' rule: prep your craft, check your gear and know your responsibilities.

"We also urge everyone to respect our environment and follow the rules for disposing of waste."

Maritime NZ services continuing through the holidays include:

Rescue Coordination Centre NZ (RCCNZ)

Maritime Radio Service

Marine Pollution Response Service (MPRS)

Maritime Officers

Duty Managers

Duty Incident Controllers

24/7 media line – 04 499 7318.

RCCNZ operates 24/7, 365 days a year. It co-ordinates offshore maritime and all aviation search-and-rescue missions in New Zealand's 30 million square kilometre search and rescue region. It also co-ordinates land-based missions arising from anyone activating a distress beacon. It is vitally important that you have registered your beacon.

The Maritime Radio Service provides around-the-clock monitoring of the VHF, MF and HF coastal and long-range radio channels within the 50 million square kilometres of the southwest Pacific known as "Navarea XIV" – this includes the distress channel, channel 16. It also broadcasts navigational safety and weather warnings.

MPRS leads our marine oil spill response in New Zealand in the event of a major, marine oil spill and works to minimise the impact of oil pollution on our marine environment.

Around the country, Maritime officers will be out conducting a range of activities from providing safety advice to boaties and the wider public to conducting inspections, audits and investigations on vessels and maritime operations to ensure they are safe and seaworthy.

On-call duty managers are available to support staff and industry, and duty incident controllers would co-ordinate the initial response to maritime incidents, if any occurred.

Maritime NZ is encouraging safer recreational boating by supporting a range community-based initiatives.

The "No Excuses" campaign sees Maritime NZ's Maritime officers working with local harbourmasters to encourage compliance with regional council bylaws and national maritime rules.

The Safer Boating Forum's 'What's your plan?' campaign promoting the Boating Safety Code will continue throughout summer.

Maritime NZ is funding Coastguard's "Old4New" lifejacket upgrade campaign. Over summer, the Old4New van will be visiting 63 locations throughout the country, offering discounts on brand new jackets in return for old, damaged or out-of-date lifejackets.

Maritime NZ has distributed more than $844,000 in safer boating grants to support boating organisations and councils that are working directly with boaties.

Boating safety code

Five simple steps to stay safe on the water:

- Wear your lifejacket

- Take two waterproof ways to call for help

- Check the marine weather forecast

- Avoid alcohol

- Be a responsible skipper

Useful links for boaties

- Safer boating page

- Lifejackets – what's good and what's not

- Old4New Lifejacket Upgrade – where and when, all you need to know

- Coastguard Boating Education – learn all about boating

- The MarineMate app gives you access to information on tide times, boat ramp locations, VHF channels, and local boating rules for the whole country

- Protect our environment by knowing the garbage regulations