Many career options available after graduating from the animal care technology course at AGC Training

Courtney Skelton plans on a career in the clinical field after graduating from the animal care technology course at AGC Training in Whanganui. Photo / Bevan Conley

Decision time has arrived for animal care technology students at AGC Training in Whanganui.

Students of the latest 22-week Level 3 companion animal course graduate in a fortnight and the majority of the class have future careers firmly in mind.

Suggested jobs or careers the course leads to includes an assistant in pet stores, animal rescue centres, pet grooming, animal daycare, greyhound racing kennels, animal breeders, animal training, boarding facilities, aquarium services, or becoming a lifestyle block owner.

Some students included a future in some of these careers, but a couple had other novel ideas.

Mature student Julie Lovell is planning to start her own business offering after care for companion animals post surgery or while they recover from illness.

"Many people are unsure of what's required as their pets recover and there is very little available in the way of after care," Lovell said.

"Administering pills and other medication is often not as simple as it sounds and there are often other things required after the pet has visited the vet. This animal care course is definitely worth doing.

"I found as an older student I wasn't judged for asking dumb questions," Lovell said.

Course tutor Mel Thompson is herself a former student graduating in 2015 from the vet nursing course delivered in conjunction with a working veterinary clinic at Wanganui Veterinary Services.

Course student Courtney Skelton is keen to pursue a career in the clinical side of animal care after graduation and was full of praise about the quality of the course.

"The course delivered exactly what I needed to achieve my ambition to enter the clinical side of animal care. There are so many options available after graduating from a course like this," Skelton said.

Further study to higher level is also available to those keen on management roles as a future career.

The next 22-week animal care technology course begins next month.