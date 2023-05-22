The Mānuka Honey Appellation Society argues that mānuka is a Māori word and a distinctive product of New Zealand. File photo / Duncan Brown

By Sally Murphy of RNZ

The mānuka honey industry has been dealt another blow - it has lost its bid to trademark the term “Manuka Honey” in New Zealand.

Backed by the wider honey industry and government, The Mānuka Honey Appellation Society has been working to protect the term so that only honey from New Zealand can be called mānuka since 2015.

It argues that mānuka is a Māori word and a distinctive product of New Zealand.

But the Australian Manuka Honey Association has been appealing the effort in multiple markets - saying honey produced there can also be called mānuka.

In a just-released decision, the Intellectual Property Office of New Zealand found the society’s certification mark bid did not meet necessary requirements.

“This case represents a transtasman tussle of extraordinary proportions over trade mark rights for mānuka honey,” the ruling said.

“It is one of the most complex and long-running proceedings to have come before the Intellectual Property Office of New Zealand.”

It ordered the society to pay the Australian Manuka Honey Association costs of $6430.

In 2021 the UK rejected a bid by the Mānuka Honey Appellation Society to trademark the term “manuka honey” in the UK.

But the society vowed to continue its fight and earlier this year refiled court proceedings in the UK and EU.

