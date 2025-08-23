Tim Orlando-Reep amongst the 2-year-old plantings mixed throughout the established trees. Photo / Catherine Fry
Manawanui has been in the Orlando-Reep family since 1983, when Tim and Kim bought it as a 200-hectare sheep and beef farm with no trees apart from some established native bush.
Having gone through several changes of use, and now under the guidance of their son Tim Orlando-Reep, thefamily’s long-term custodianship of their land has resulted in becoming Waikato finalists in the 2025 Ballance Farm Environment Awards.
The property itself has been added to and then land sold over the past 43 years.
Early ventures included sheep and beef, deer and Angora goats, bulls and fewer sheep, and plantings.
“My parents planted the first pine trees on the farm along with acacia melanoxylon, alders and poplars for shade. The pines were for harvesting and the others for diversification,” Tim said.
It outlines capital investment and the planting of native and exotic trees with the goal of increasing production by 10% a year for the next three years, while also focusing on sustainable land management practices.
Excellent land management and mapping focus on regenerative grazing practices and avoid cultivation and cropping.
“We do regular soil testing and carry out strategic winter grazing that minimises soil disturbance,” Orlando-Reep said.
“We use deferred grazing following Bill Garland and Katherine Tozer’s work and research.
“This approach allows paddocks to be rested and reseed themselves to establish again.”
Some recent improvements
Amongst the many improvements, Orlando-Reep has adopted the use of a virtual fencing system, which has reduced fuel use and labour time.
Orlando-Reep is proud that he has nearly met his goal to have a net-zero Greenhouse Gas number after the ETS Carbon Accounting Areas eligibility adjustment made by the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI).
Being certified members of the New Zealand Farm Assurance Programme (NZFAP) and aiming for the NZFAP Plus is important to him.
“It’s all about telling our farm’s story.
“It helps us show we are careful stewards of the land and follow good farming and environmental practices.
“It gives consumers confidence when there is traceability right from the farm through to the end destination of the plate.”
Orlando-Reep believed the farm should be “open-day ready” at all times and strives to put that into practice.