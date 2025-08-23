Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Manawanui: Orlando-Reep family farm recognised for environmental stewardship

By
Coast & Country writer·Coast & Country News·
4 mins to read

Tim Orlando-Reep amongst the 2-year-old plantings mixed throughout the established trees. Photo / Catherine Fry

Tim Orlando-Reep amongst the 2-year-old plantings mixed throughout the established trees. Photo / Catherine Fry

Manawanui has been in the Orlando-Reep family since 1983, when Tim and Kim bought it as a 200-hectare sheep and beef farm with no trees apart from some established native bush.

Having gone through several changes of use, and now under the guidance of their son Tim Orlando-Reep, the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save