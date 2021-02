FILE

A logging truck has tipped on to its side on State Highway 32 (Tihoi Rd) near Whakamaru.

A police media spokeswoman said the crash, between Paritaniwha and Arataki Rds, was reported about 6.40am.

"A truck is on its side, blocking part of the road, and there are logs on the road," she said.

UPDATE 8:10AM

This crash has #SH32 closed between Arataki Rd and Whakamaru, south of Whakamaru with a short detour in place. Allow extra time this morning: https://t.co/azhnY3i9RO ^TPhttps://t.co/rVhpkt1obV — Waka Kotahi NZTA Waikato/BoP (@WakaKotahiWaiBP) February 25, 2021

There were no injuries reported and road crews are on the way to clear the road.

Motorists in the area are advised to avoid the area if possible or expect delays.