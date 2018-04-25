Farmers turn junk into gold. Made with funding from NZ On Air.

Farmers turn junk into gold. Made with funding from NZ On Air.

It's a cliche but it's true: one man's junk is another man's treasure.

Farmers, townies and sculptors from around the country will in Kimbolton on Saturday show their "junk" sculptures and compete for a cash pool of $11,000.

The one rule was - you could only use secondhand junk, something Pam Corpe from Beaconsfield in Manawatū had a keen eye for.

She has been a farmer, volunteer firefighter, swimming teacher - even a swinger on a speedway bike.

But more recently she got the sculpture bug and made a life-sized moveable trike out of rubbish from her back paddock.

That was eclipsed by a precisely sized pony made of rusty barbed wire, called Prickles.

Corpe was so dedicated, she recently learned how to weld after receiving a welding helmet for Christmas. She said the sculpture competition was great for community spirit.

"[It's great] to get people thinking, which is what most farmers need. It's that day away from the farm to do something like this. Especially the old fellas, they can look at something like this [trike] and say 'oh I know where that part's from'," Corpe said.

Just five minutes up the road, 15-year-old Cameron Hislop from Feilding High School, was also unleashing his creative side.

"I made a catapult from Roman times. They used to use this to siege cities," Hislop said.

He has used items commonly found on a farm for his sculpture.

"I've got a shearing board here and fence post battens all over and baling twine from behind the shed," Hislop said.

In the heart of Kimbolton, garage owner and engineer Terry Hawkins has his eye on the top prize. It's been a labour of love for him, perfecting a life-sized haast eagle with a wingspan just short of 3m.

"The haast eagle is extinct and lived around the time of the moa," Hawkins said. "We just wanted something New Zealand."

However, bringing the eagle back to life took some research, so Terry visited Te Papa to get ideas from the haast eagle model on display.

Once he had the plan in his head, he found old spanners and hand-tools, which he welded into place as feathers.

"No tools were hurt in making this bird," Hawkins said. "These were all old tools that were buggered."

Made with funding from