LIC financial results show New Zealand dairy farmers are still seeing value in cow efficiency. Photo / Livestock Improvement Corporation

LIC financial results show New Zealand dairy farmers are still seeing value in cow efficiency. Photo / Livestock Improvement Corporation

RNZ

Animal genetics business Livestock Improvement Corporation has posted a solid financial result despite revenue pressures due to the lower milk price.

Its net profit after tax for the second half of last year was $29 million - a 13 per cent drop from the same period the previous year.

LIC board chair Corrigan Sowman said the decreased revenue was driven by the lower milk price environment, as well as credits provided to farmers as a result of a recent semen quality issue.

“Farmers have had a challenging year as they’ve had to tighten their belts in response to a lower milk price payout. The stakes are high, but they continue to show resilience.

“On behalf of the Board, we would like to acknowledge just how challenging this year has been, and extend our appreciation to farmers for their ongoing support and commitment to their co-op.”

The farmer-owned co-op has declared a 13 cent per share special dividend from the proceeds of the sale of shares in a UK milk company which was completed last year.

- RNZ