And has the government got it wrong or right when it comes to pay equity?
Grant “Disaster” McMaster:
Queenstown farmer and anti-wilding pines campaigner - should we leave them there to sequester carbon?
He’s also a leading dog trial commentator and judge who previews the New Zealand champs coming up at Hanmer Springs later in the month.
Jenni Vernon:
The President of Fieldays was the first woman to receive a Nuffield Scholarship and to chair the Waikato Regional Council and NZ National Fieldays Trust.
She is a member of the New Zealand Order of Merit and was awarded the New Zealand Suffrage Centennial Medal in 1993.
In 1990, she was awarded the NZ Commemorative Medal.
She lives on a family-operated Waikato dairy grazing and beef unit.
John McOviney:
Waitomo sheep and beef farmer, and Steelfort’s chief executive, reflects on some great prices for lambs and calves, and the results of the methane survey.
Listen below:
Save