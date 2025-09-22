Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Listen to The Country: Reserve Bank’s Hayley Gourley on the Official Cash Rate

Reserve Bank Monetary Policy Committee member Hayley Gourley spoke to The Country's Jamie Mackay today.

Today on The Country radio show, host Jamie Mackay catches up with Hayley Gourley, who has just been appointed to the Reserve Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee.

Mackay asks Gourley how she got to this point and tries to find out what’s going to happen with the OCR on October 8.

On with the show:

Hayley Gourley:

A long-standing friend of The Country has been appointed to the Reserve Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee.