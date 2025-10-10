2025 FMG Young Farmer of the Year Hugh Jackson spoke to The Country's Hamish McKay today.

Listen to The Country online: Young Farmer of the Year Hugh Jackson’s mental health journey

Today on The Country radio show, host Hamish McKay catches up with 2025 FMG Young Farmer of the Year Hugh Jackson for the final interview of Mental Health Awareness Week.

Jackson talks about his battle with depression and shares how he cares for his mental wellbeing.

On with the show:

Hugh Jackson:

Today’s Mental Health Awareness Week interview is with the 2025 FMG Young Farmer of the Year.