The Country

Listen to The Country online: Young Farmer of the Year Hugh Jackson’s mental health journey

The Country
Quick Read

2025 FMG Young Farmer of the Year Hugh Jackson spoke to The Country's Hamish McKay today.

Today on The Country radio show, host Hamish McKay catches up with 2025 FMG Young Farmer of the Year Hugh Jackson for the final interview of Mental Health Awareness Week.

Jackson talks about his battle with depression and shares how he cares for his mental wellbeing.

On with the show:

