The Country

Listen to The Country online with Jamie Mackay: Zespri's Jason Te Brake about kiwifruit forecast

The Country
Today on The Country radio show, host Jamie Mackay catches up with the chief executive of Zespri about record returns predicted for green and organic green fruit.

On with the show:

Jason Te Brake: The Zespri boss updates the kiwifruit co-op’s latest November price forecast.

Plus we look at the expansion producer vote under way at the moment.

Peter Newbold: The GM of PGG Wrightson Real Estate takes his monthly look at the state of the rural market, where there’s renewed interest in dairy off the back of a $10 forecast milk price.

Chris Russell: Our Australian correspondent comments on Denmark implementing the world’s first tax on agricultural emissions, including flatulence/burping by livestock.

Plus can Joe Schmidt do an Alan Jones with the Wallabies?

Jo Luxton: Labour’s Ag spokesperson has been on the road visiting high-profile Kiwi farmers at the coal face.

And we agree to disagree over Te Pati Māori and the hikoi.

Mike Petersen: How bad is the big dry in Hawke’s Bay, and how can it be mitigated?

We ask the former chair of Beef + Lamb NZ and former NZ Special Trade Envoy.

Listen below:


