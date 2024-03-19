NZ First leader Winston Peters during his State-of-the-Nation speech in Palmerston North. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Today on The Country radio show, host Jamie Mackay catches up with Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters, to ask if he really is like a “drunk uncle at a wedding” after his Nazi Germany comment.

On with the show:

Winston Peters:

We ask the Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign Minister and NZ First leader about his recent diplomatic trade trip to India, Indonesia and Singapore. We also debate whether we can afford tax cuts, his Nazi comment and whether he was like a “drunk uncle at a wedding” with his State of the Nation speech in Palmerston North over the weekend.

Nadine Tunley:

The chief executive of Horticulture NZ comments on a much better harvest season than 2023 (affected by Cyclone Gabrielle) and why - despite good returns for the likes of kiwifruit - horticulture is a tough gig.

Hunter McGregor:

Our Shanghai-based China correspondent. Are green shoots emerging in the economy post the Chinese New Year? And how is New Zealand venison faring in high-end Shanghai restaurants?

Tim Williams:

Why is the Government helping Vietnamese passionfruit growers (to the tune of $6.24 million) and ignoring pleas for support from our domestic producers? We ask a well-known Gisborne grower and farmer.

Cameron Bagrie:

The independent economist talks to us live from Lake Ruataniwha for the Maadi Cup - and to use a rowing analogy - is the economy up the creek without a paddle?

