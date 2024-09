Windy spring weather has been playing havoc on this Mid Canterbury farm. Photo / Dave Whillans

Windy spring weather has been playing havoc on this Mid Canterbury farm. Photo / Dave Whillans

Today on The Country radio show, host Jamie Mackay catches up with WeatherWatch’s head forecaster Phil Duncan, to find out what’s coming up for spring - the most temperamental of seasons.

On with the show:

Andrew Hoggard and Grant McCallum:

Today’s farmer/politician panel chews the fat on the issues of the day.