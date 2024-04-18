Today on The Country, Federated Farmers' national meat and wool chair spoke to Jamie Mackay about the future of sheep and beef farming. Photo / Tracey Robinson

Today on The Country, Federated Farmers' national meat and wool chair spoke to Jamie Mackay about the future of sheep and beef farming. Photo / Tracey Robinson

Today on The Country radio show, host Jamie Mackay catches up with Federated Farmers’ national meat and wool chair Toby Williams to find out more about the future of sheep and beef farming.

On with the show:

Toby Williams:

The Gisborne-based national meat and wool chair for Federated Farmers fills the big gumboots of president Wayne Langford. Today we talk about the future of sheep farming, A&P Shows, and hosting the Parliamentary rugby and netball teams.

Peter Newbold:

The general manager of PGG Wrightson Real Estate takes his monthly look at the state of the rural market. And, surprise, surprise, it’s tough out there.

Chris Russell:

Our Australian correspondent talks about the terrorist attacks in Sydney, attending a hemp growers’ conference, Wagyu steak with 60 per cent marbling, and Winx falling pregnant again.

Nick White and Simon White:

Courtesy of the Luxury Trail Company we head to Clyde to catch up with a Cyclone Gabrielle-affected farmer who won a Farmstrong promotion to ride the Dunstan Trail.

Listen below:



