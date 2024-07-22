Advertisement
Listen to The Country online with Jamie Mackay: Siobhan O’Malley from Meat the Need

Meat the Need co-founder, Siobhan O'Malley spoke to The Country's Jamie Mackay today.

Today on The Country radio show, host Jamie Mackay catches up with Siobhan O’Malley, one of Meat the Need’s co-founders, to learn how people can get behind the farmer-led charity to help New Zealanders in need.

On with the show:

Siobhan O’Malley:

We catch up with one of the co-founders of Meat the Need - the only charity in New Zealand to distribute a continuous supply of protein to food banks and community organisations nationwide.

They are a farmer-led charity donating livestock, milk and cash to turn into mince and milk meals for Kiwi families.

Since 2020, Meat the Need has delivered over 2 million meals to New Zealanders in need.

Ben Picton:

We track down Rabobank’s Sydney-based senior macro strategist on a speaking tour of the South Island where, amongst other things, he’s addressing the timing of a likely cut in our OCR rate. We also look at what a Trump Presidency could mean for global trade and the world economy.

Steve Wyn-Harris:

After an early morning start to watch the closing holes of the British Golf Open, who should we hear from first, but a Central Hawke’s Bay sheep farmer in Poland, about the breaking news of Joe Biden stepping down from the 2024 US Presidential race.

Don Fraser:

The former head of Fraser Farm Finance and long-time show contributor shares his concerns for the Western world, should we fall prey to a cyber attack from the likes of Russia or China. What can we do to futureproof ourselves? Plus, we try to put the current farming downturn into some historical perspective.

Listen below:


