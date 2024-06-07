Regional Development Minister Shane Jones spoke to Jamie Mackay on The Country today. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Today on The Country radio show, host Jamie Mackay catches up with Regional Development Minister Shane Jones to talk about fixing $4 billion worth of potholes, which he describes as a “threat to life and limb”.

On with the show:

Shane Jones:

The self-described Prince of the Provinces and Jamie Mackay-described “Minister of Digging it Up and Damming it Up” reflects, 56 years on, on the assassination of Bobby Kennedy, mining our way out of an economic hole, and fixing $4 billion of potholes. Plus, he takes a potshot at Lucy Lawless and the Greens.

Leonie Guiney:

We catch up with a Fonterra Director, and large-scale South Canterbury dairy farmer, in Ireland, where she’s been looking at the future of animal protein and watching a bit of footy.

Jen Corkran:

The co-author of Rabobank’s latest Global Beef Quarterly Q2 Report says weaker world beef production is good news for New Zealand farmers. However, the story for lamb is not quite as positive.

Chris Brandolino:

Our NIWA weather guy comes up with a Fieldays forecast but can he help the drought regions as we head into winter?

Barry Soper:

Our political correspondent on a week where David Seymour was left in charge of the country and Te Pāti Māori found themselves in hot water.

