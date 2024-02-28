Today on The Country radio show, host Jamie Mackay talks to Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, PGG Wrightston’s Stephen Guerin, Mavis Mullins about the Golden Shears and farmer Jane Smith.

On with the show:

Christopher Luxon

The PM ponders the OCR, tax rates for trusts, Todd McClay in Abu Dhabi for the WTO meeting, freeing up trade with India, Stuart Nash as a Nat, ending Neil Wagner’s career and the plight of Premier House.

Stephen Guerin

The chief executive of PGG Wrightson talks about a disappointing six-month result and today’s OCR announcement, saying a further hike in interest rates would be an unwelcome knock for lagging confidence within the rural sector.

Mavis Mullins

The countdown to the Goldens Shears continues. Today it’s the matriarch of the Paewai-Mullins shearing dynasty ahead of the record entries at this year’s Golden Shears, which kicks off tomorrow.

Jane Smith

The North Otago farmer and award-winning environmentalist offers her scorecard on the Government’s progress as the 100-day plan deadline looms.

