Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Country

Listen to The Country online with Jamie Mackay: Former All Blacks captain Graham Mourie talks farming and footy

The Country
Quick Read
Jamie Mackay talked a bit of farming and footy with former All Blacks captain Graham Mourie on The Country today. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Jamie Mackay talked a bit of farming and footy with former All Blacks captain Graham Mourie on The Country today. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Today on The Country radio show, host Jamie Mackay catches up with former All Blacks captain, and Taranaki cow cocky, Graham Mourie, who recently received the Food, Beverage and Fibre Producer Award at the 2024 Primary Industries New Zealand Awards.

On with the show:

Graham Mourie: 

We talk footy and farming with a former All Blacks captain and Taranaki cow cocky and one of the big winners at the 2024 Primary Industries New Zealand Awards, when Southern Pasture/Lewis Road Creamery took out the Food, Beverage and Fibre Producer Award in Wellington on Tuesday evening.


Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Claire Williamson:

We also catch up with the winner of the 2024 Emerging Leader Award winner, the dynamic young entrepreneur behind the Velma & Beverley clothing brand.


Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Tom Young:

Affco’s national livestock manager says he is seeing some green shoots for red meat.

Dr Jacqueline Rowarth:

Our favourite primary sector academic is none-too-pleased with government cuts to science funding.

Chris Russell:

Our Australian correspondent talks about bird flu, the live sheep export ban legislation and a legendary Wallaby’s son getting a call-up for the Welsh Test series.

Listen below:


Latest from The Country

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Country