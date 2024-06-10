Will there be sunny skies for Fieldays? The Country's Jamie Mackay asks weatherman Phil Duncan.

Today on The Country radio show, host Jamie Mackay catches up with weatherman Phil Duncan to find out more about what the weather’s up to for Fieldays.

On with the show:

Phil Duncan:

Monday’s resident weather expert has a Fieldays forecast and some hope for rain for the dry regions.

Jeremy Rookes:

We take a first-hand look at the ongoing and insidious dry in North Canterbury.

Kate Ackland:

The chair of Beef + Lamb NZ comments on the latest on-farm inflation stats, showing a 2.8 per cent increase for the 2023-24 season, compared to the previous year’s horrendous 16.3 per cent inflation rate (for the past three years inputs prices have increased by a whopping 32 per cent).

Luke Chandler:

The managing director of John Deere MD for Australia/New Zealand previews what’s in store for the green tractors at Fieldays this week and takes a look at the state of global agriculture.

