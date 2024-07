Dame Susan Devoy caught up with Jamie Mackay on The Country today. Photo/ John Borren

Dame Susan Devoy caught up with Jamie Mackay on The Country today. Photo/ John Borren

Today on The Country radio show, host Jamie Mackay is in Tauranga, where he catches up with Dame Susan Devoy to talk about kiwifruit, politics, and squash — the sport.

On with the show:

Phil Duncan:

Monday’s resident weather expert comments on his just-released ClimateWatch report.