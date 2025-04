On today's show, Jamie Mackay wonders whether New Zealand's dairy conversions are increasing. Photo / Christine McKay

Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

On today's show, Jamie Mackay wonders whether New Zealand's dairy conversions are increasing. Photo / Christine McKay

Today on The Country radio show, host Jamie Mackay catches up with BusinessDesk’s primary sector journalist, Riley Kennedy, to find out if there’s a rise in dairy conversions in New Zealand.

Mackay also asks Act Party leader David Seymour and Craig “Dairyman” Hickman for their thoughts on the matter.

On with the show:

Phil Duncan:

Monday’s weatherman on whether the North Island drought is over.