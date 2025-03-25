Conor English spoke to The Country's Jamie Mackay today.

Conor English has written: “The US government intends to use tariffs as a way of incentivising other countries to do things that are helpful to the US; things like curtail immigrants or drugs travelling across the border, or to shift manufacturing jobs to America. President Donald Trump has described the word ‘tariffs’ as ‘the most beautiful word in the dictionary,’ so it’s clear he likes the idea of using tariffs.”