Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Country

Listen to The Country online with Jamie Mackay: Conor English on Donald Trump

The Country
2 mins to read

Conor English spoke to The Country's Jamie Mackay today.

Conor English spoke to The Country's Jamie Mackay today.

Today on The Country radio show, host Jamie Mackay catches up with the former chief executive of Federated Farmers, Conor English, to talk about US President Donald Trump and his tariffs.

On with the show:

Conor English:

We catch up with the former chief executive of Federated Farmers, former adviser to the Reserve Bank, and younger brother of Bill (Sir William English).

Conor English has written: “The US government intends to use tariffs as a way of incentivising other countries to do things that are helpful to the US; things like curtail immigrants or drugs travelling across the border, or to shift manufacturing jobs to America. President Donald Trump has described the word ‘tariffs’ as ‘the most beautiful word in the dictionary,’ so it’s clear he likes the idea of using tariffs.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

So, what will Trump do on April 2?

Mark de Lautour:

Open Country Dairy’s Chief Executive comments on keeping up with the Joneses - or in his case Fonterra - when it comes to milk price.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

And why is Open Country Dairy not following Fonterra in offering a premium for low-carbon milk?

Greer Paterson:

Our Chatham Islands farming correspondent, fencer, and teacher talks about some of the challenges of living and farming in our furthest outpost.

Farmer Tom Martin:

Our UK farming correspondent (and influencer) comments on another UK farming influencer, updates the latest farmer protests against the Labour government, and looks forward to spring on his arable farm.

Phil Duncan:

Monday’s weather expert on a Tuesday.

It’s going to be dry for the last week of March, but will April bring autumn rains?

Listen below:

Save

Latest from The Country

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Country