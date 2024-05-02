Red meat cooperative Alliance Group has asked its farmer shareholders to raise share capital. Photo / 123rf

Today on The Country radio show, host Jamie Mackay catches up with Alliance Group chief executive Willie Wiese to find out more about the red meat cooperative asking its farmers for capital.

Willie Wiese:

The Alliance Group chief executive says if farmers want to retain a 100 per cent farmer-owned cooperative, then they must support the capital raising programme which was floated to shareholders last Friday.





Richard Slee:

Southland sheep and beef farmer, and 1999 Young Farmer of the Year. Today we get his take, as a large-scale supplier/shareholder, on the controversial Alliance Group capital-raising programme.

Chris Hipkins:

Who said being in Opposition was hard? We ask the Labour leader about polls, pay, Chlöe Swarbrick, James Shaw, and Julie Anne Genter.

Chris Russell:

Our Australian correspondent talks about Anzac Day, Pacific Island workers, live cattle exports, and LIV Golf taking Adelaide by storm.

Craig “Wiggy” Wiggins:

Rural mental health advocate previews his upcoming Agri Connect Event.

