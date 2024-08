Former All Black, and Farmstrong Ambassador, Samuel Whitelock, spoke to The Country's Jamie Mackay about his new book today. Photo / NZME

Former All Black, and Farmstrong Ambassador, Samuel Whitelock, spoke to The Country's Jamie Mackay about his new book today. Photo / NZME

Today on The Country radio show, host Jamie Mackay catches up with All Blacks great, and Farmstrong Ambassador, Samuel Whitelock, to talk about farming, footy, and his new book Samuel Whitelock: View from the Second Row.

On with the show:

Samuel Whitelock - Part 1:

It’s the top of the best-selling list, Samuel Whitelock: View from the Second Row, the story of how family, farming and footy made a champion.