Acting Prime Minister David Seymour. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Today on The Country radio show, host Jamie Mackay catches up with Acting Prime Minister David Seymour, to talk about a variety of topics, from funding cancer drugs to how the US presidential election will affect New Zealand trade.

On with the show:

David Seymour:

The Acting Prime Minister talks about funding cancer drugs, banning Te Pāti Māori from Parliament, buddying up with Winston Peters and what are the ramifications of the US presidential election for New Zealand trade.

Jane Smith:

Just how bad is methane when it comes to global warming and climate change? We ask a North Otago farmer, award-winning environmentalist, and a member of the Methane Science Accord.

Anna Palairet:

Fonterra’s chief operating officer reviews the first GDT auction of the new 24/25 season - up 1.7 per cent, WMP + 1.7 per cent, SMP +3.0 per cent.

Peter Nation:

The chief executive of Fieldays. One week to go. Seven sleeps. And we have two family passes to win.

Phil Ropiha:

We wrap an extended Stihl Chainsaw Safety Awareness Week with our final chainsaw giveaway.

Listen below:



