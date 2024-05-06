Act Party leader David Seymour discussed pay packets on The Country today. Photo / Alex Cairns

Jamie Mackay catches up with Act Party leader David Seymour, to talk about politicians' pay increases and what he is planning to do with his.

David Seymour:

The Act Party leader looks back on another tumultuous week in politics (especially for the Greens) and forward to the Budget. We ask if he’s had any flashmob-style protests at his place (like Winston Peters) and whether he deserves his pay rise.

Kerry Worsnop:

Gisborne farmer and Nuffield Scholar. Today we discuss publishing her research project and the ongoing recovery from Cyclone Gabrielle on her Poverty Bay sheep and beef farm.

Bruce Cameron:

The former chair of Zespri (and Bay of Plenty kiwifruit farmer) reviews a great harvest season for growers and reflects on his recent trip to China and some concerning demographic stats from over there.

John McOviney:

Waitomo sheep and beef farmer and the chief executive of Steelfort. Today we talk about the state of the Chinese economy, the effect high-interest rates are having on our economy, and selling 500 weaner Angus calves this week at Taupō.

