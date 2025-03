Jamie Mackay spoke to the 2025 Zanda McDonald Award New Zealand winner Maegen Blom on the show today. Photo / K. Ingram

Today on The Country radio show, host Jamie Mackay catches up with the 2025 Zanda McDonald Award winners Maegen Blom (New Zealand) and Jack O’Connor (Australia), along with founder Shane McManaway.

On with the show:

Christopher Luxon:

The Prime Minister ponders tomorrow’s Investment Summit in Auckland, Saturday’s trade trip to India, and Winston Peters meeting Marco Rubio in Washington.

Plus - why are we trying to feed more than a quarter of all our school children?