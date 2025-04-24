Advertisement
Listen to The Country online with Fonterra CEO Miles Hurrell

The Country
Fonterra chief executive Miles Hurrell joined Rowena Duncum in the studio today.

Today on The Country radio show, Fonterra chief executive Miles Hurrell popped in to the Dunedin studio, to tell Rowena Duncum about his recent adventures on the Central Otago Rail Trail - and to talk about the current dairy season.

On with the show:

Miles Hurrell:

Fonterra’s chief executive took a break from his Central Otago Rail Trail experience (and cheese roll tasting) to join Rowena Duncum in the Dunedin studio.

He talks about the highlights of the cycling trail, including the stunning scenery and catching up with farmers.

He also summarises the current “pretty good” dairy season, which has a month left to go, and what is happening globally for the sector.

Chris Russell:

Our Australian correspondent looks forward to Anzac Day commemorations and comments on a live cattle export ban going back to court.

He also talks about how feral cats (and domestic moggies) are killing native wildlife, before sharing a World War I story about his uncle, who was a farmer.

Kevin “Smiley” Barrett:

We head to Taranaki to talk a bit of farming and footy with a man who knows a bit about both.

Rachel Shearer:

We catch up with PGG Wrightson’s GM for Wool to talk about the state of the market.

